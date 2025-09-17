Betis Face Uncertainty Over Pellegrini as Chile Considers Him for National Team

The future of Manuel Pellegrini at Real Betis remains uncertain, according to Flashscore. The Chilean manager is under contract, yet recent comments and speculation about interest from his national federation have fueled questions over his continuity.

Following Betis’ 2-2 draw against Levante, Pellegrini was asked about his plans and replied: “My commitment will be the same with or without a contract next season.” The club quickly responded, noting that he remains tied to a deal and stressing their confidence that he will give his best to deliver results.

On the pitch, Betis are aiming for a Champions League spot. The board has begun reshaping the squad with significant signings, including Antony, who arrived from Manchester United after a complex summer negotiation.

At the same time, Chile’s struggles in South American World Cup qualifying have revived Pellegrini’s name back home. The national team sit bottom of the standings, and the federation is reportedly considering a managerial change. Pellegrini’s reputation and track record make him a strong candidate in the eyes of many, though no formal approach has been made.

For now, relations between the coach and Betis remain positive, with mutual praise from both sides. Still, the manager’s words and the situation in Chile leave his long-term future in Seville an open question.