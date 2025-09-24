Berizzo Under Fire at León After 5-0 Defeat to Tijuana

Eduardo Berizzo is facing mounting pressure at Club León. Per reports from Olé, the Argentine coach suffered his worst loss since taking charge, a 5-0 defeat to Tijuana in Matchday 9 of the Apertura 2025. The result left Berizzo with 17 defeats in 42 games, a figure higher than his 15 wins and 10 draws.

The setback came just as León seemed to recover with two wins and two draws in recent outings. Berizzo himself admitted it must mark “a before and after” for the team, acknowledging the need for immediate change.

León currently sit 10th in the table, the last spot granting access to the Play-In. Missing out would be a major disappointment after the club led the standings for several weeks in the previous tournament. Although Berizzo signed a renewal in May, the length of the deal was never disclosed, fueling uncertainty around his job security.

The next test comes against Mazatlán on Tuesday at Nou Camp Stadium, where James Rodríguez is expected to return after missing the Tijuana match. Another defeat could push Berizzo’s tenure to the breaking point, with fans and media openly questioning the direction of his project.