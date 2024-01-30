Benzema will not leave Al-Ittihad; Conte will return to Italy. Daily Digest for Januаry 28

Dailysports has curated a digest of the most prominent transfer news and rumors featured in the media on Tuesday, January 30.

Karim Benzema will not leave the Al-Ittihad in January

Karim Benzema will not definitively leave the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad this winter, according to The Athletic. Recently, there were rumors that the French forward was in talks with another club in Saudi Arabia.

PSG does not plan to release Asensio

PSG winger Marco Asensio will not leave PSG in the winter transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The player's entourage and the French team are not negotiating the departure of the player. The club wants Marco to be part of the team in the second half of the season.

Roma has rented Angelino

Spanish defender Angelino, owned by RB Leipzig, will continue the season at Roma. The press service of the "Wolves" announced the loan of the player until June 30, 2024. It is stated that Rome has the right to buy the player, but the other conditions of the transfer are not disclosed.

Conte returns to Italy

Former head coach of Inter, Juventus, and the Italian national team Antonio Conte is returning to the profession after almost a year-long break following his departure from Tottenham.

As Telelombardia reports, the specialist will take over Milan before the start of the 2024/2025 season, replacing Stefano Pioli, who has been with the team since 2019.

Real agrees on a new contract with Carvajal

Real Madrid has agreed on a new contract with experienced right-back Dani Carvajal, according to Marca. The new contract for the 32-year-old Spaniard will run until the summer of 2026, whereas the current agreement expires a year earlier. It is expected that the official announcement of Carvajal's new contract will be made in the coming weeks.

Barcelona has agreed on the transfer of the Swedish prodigy

Swedish club Djurgarden has accepted Barcelona's offer for 17-year-old midfielder Lucas Bergwall. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalans will pay 7 million euros as the main amount and three million additional bonuses for the Swedish prodigy. The midfielder and his family are in Barcelona today, where he will discuss the details of his contract with the club's sporting director, Deco.

Kin's loan to Atlético fell through

The loan of Moise Kean from Juventus to Atlético Madrid fell through due to the forward's health condition. After undergoing a medical examination on Monday evening, it became known that the medical staff of Atlético considered the shin injury more serious than described by their colleagues in Turin. The club decided to abandon the transfer, and the player returned to Italy.

Rakitic became an Al-Shabab player

35-year-old Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitić has left Sevilla and joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab. The experienced footballer signed a contract for 1.5 seasons, until the summer of 2025.

Inter will sign Taremi

Milan's Inter has agreed on personal terms with Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi from Porto. The Nerazzurri have already informed the Portuguese club that they are negotiating with the player, whose contract with the club expires in the summer of 2024.

Taremi's employment contract with Porto will not be extended. Accordingly, he will move to Inter in the summer as a free agent, meaning free of charge.