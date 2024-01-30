Benzema will not depart Al-Ittihad during this winter transfer window

Karim Benzema will definitively not leave the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad during the winter, as reported by The Athletic.

According to sources, the French footballer will not transfer to another team during the winter transfer window. Recently, there were rumors that the French striker was in negotiations with another club in Saudi Arabia. Benzema is eager to leave Al-Ittihad as quickly as possible. It was previously reported that the French forward would engage in challenging talks with the Al-Ittihad management soon.

The situation between the player and the club remains highly tense. Earlier, the footballer left the club prematurely, not waiting for the start of the winter break, and also did not arrive on time for the beginning of the training camp in the UAE. For 10 days, he was completely out of contact with Al-Ittihad.

Benzema's contract with the Saudi Arabian champions is valid until the summer of 2026. In the current season, the Real Madrid legend has scored 12 goals and provided 5 assists in 20 matches across all competitions.