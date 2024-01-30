RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Benzema will not depart Al-Ittihad during this winter transfer window

Benzema will not depart Al-Ittihad during this winter transfer window

Football news Today, 14:57
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Benzema will not depart Al-Ittihad during this winter transfer window Photo: https://twitter.com/MadridUniversal

Karim Benzema will definitively not leave the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad during the winter, as reported by The Athletic.

According to sources, the French footballer will not transfer to another team during the winter transfer window. Recently, there were rumors that the French striker was in negotiations with another club in Saudi Arabia. Benzema is eager to leave Al-Ittihad as quickly as possible. It was previously reported that the French forward would engage in challenging talks with the Al-Ittihad management soon.

The situation between the player and the club remains highly tense. Earlier, the footballer left the club prematurely, not waiting for the start of the winter break, and also did not arrive on time for the beginning of the training camp in the UAE. For 10 days, he was completely out of contact with Al-Ittihad.

Benzema's contract with the Saudi Arabian champions is valid until the summer of 2026. In the current season, the Real Madrid legend has scored 12 goals and provided 5 assists in 20 matches across all competitions.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Ittihad Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22 Football news Today, 11:00 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22
Barcelona is preparing a squad reboot after Xavi's departure Football news Today, 08:20 Barcelona is preparing a squad reboot after Xavi's departure
Girl of the Day. Beautiful girlfriend of the Australian Open quarter-finalist (PHOTO) Tennis news Today, 05:19 Girl of the Day. Beautiful girlfriend of the Australian Open quarter-finalist (PHOTO)
Ivory Coast wins in penalty shootout and advances to AFCON quarterfinals Football news Yesterday, 17:58 Ivory Coast wins in penalty shootout and advances to AFCON quarterfinals
Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each Football news Yesterday, 15:09 Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each
Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes Football news Yesterday, 13:58 Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:05 Son's dream of the trophy is alive. South Korea has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup Football news Today, 14:02 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 14:00 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 14:00 Mali advanced to the quarter-finals of the AFCON following a triumph over Burkina Faso Football news Today, 13:33 PSG has no intentions of parting ways with any of its wingers Basketball news Today, 13:05 The date for the bout between Garcia and Haney is known Football news Today, 12:34 AS Roma's forward is on the verge of transferring to the Serie A club Football news Today, 12:21 Onana is once again contemplating the conclusion of his international career Football news Today, 12:02 The Tottenham manager said whether would be any transfers before the closure of transfer window Football news Today, 11:09 "I know something else from inside". Benitez hints at a secret reason for Jurgen Klopp's resignation
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football 31 jan 2024 Bahrain vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football 31 jan 2024 Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football 31 jan 2024 Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball 31 jan 2024 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball 31 jan 2024 Monaco vs Partizan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football 31 jan 2024 Rio Ave vs Estoril prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football 31 jan 2024 PAOK vs Panetolikos prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball 31 jan 2024 Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football 31 jan 2024 Tottenham vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024