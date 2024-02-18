Benzema returned to training with the team after his suspension

Forward Karim Benzema of Al-Ittihad has returned to training with the team. This information was reported by RMC Sport.

According to the source, the Frenchman is planned to be included in the squad for the match of the 20th round of the Saudi Arabian League against Al-Riyadh, which will take place today, February 18th.

It is worth noting that it was announced that Al-Ittihad temporarily suspended Benzema from the training camp in the UAE due to his delayed return from vacation in January. He last appeared on the field in an official match on December 26th of last year.

In light of these events, there were reports that Benzema wants to return to Europe, but he would have to take a significant pay cut to do so. Among the contenders for his transfer were named Chelsea and Arsenal, and there was also speculation about his return to his native Lyon.

Benzema's contract with the champions of Saudi Arabia is valid until the summer of 2026. In the current season, the Real Madrid legend has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 20 matches in all competitions.