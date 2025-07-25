RU RU ES ES FR FR
Benjamin Mendy was kicked out of Zurich after a scandalous party

Benjamin Mendy was kicked out of Zurich after a scandalous party

The Frenchman managed to play just 8 matches for the team.
Football news Today, 09:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Benjamin Mendy was kicked out of Zurich after a scandalous party Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

Zurich's management refused to tolerate Mendy's antics any longer.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, the decorated French defender was dismissed from Zurich after throwing a party shortly following a disastrous 0-4 defeat to Basel in the domestic league. Although the player was given another chance to redeem himself after the incident, he failed to curb his passion for nightlife, which ultimately exhausted the club's patience.

Mendy joined Zurich in February this year, signing a contract set to run until the summer of 2026. Throughout his extensive career, he has played for clubs such as Marseille, Manchester City, Le Havre, Monaco, and Lorient.

The player is also a World Cup winner with the French national team and a four-time Premier League champion with Manchester City.

According to Transfermarkt, his transfer value is estimated at 1 million euros.

Reminder: Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy will play in the Swiss league

Related teams and leagues
FC Zuerich FC Zuerich Schedule FC Zuerich News FC Zuerich Transfers
Super League Switzerland Super League Switzerland Table Super League Switzerland Fixtures Super League Switzerland Predictions
