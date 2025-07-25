Benjamin Mendy was kicked out of Zurich after a scandalous party

Zurich's management refused to tolerate Mendy's antics any longer.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, the decorated French defender was dismissed from Zurich after throwing a party shortly following a disastrous 0-4 defeat to Basel in the domestic league. Although the player was given another chance to redeem himself after the incident, he failed to curb his passion for nightlife, which ultimately exhausted the club's patience.

Mendy joined Zurich in February this year, signing a contract set to run until the summer of 2026. Throughout his extensive career, he has played for clubs such as Marseille, Manchester City, Le Havre, Monaco, and Lorient.

The player is also a World Cup winner with the French national team and a four-time Premier League champion with Manchester City.

According to Transfermarkt, his transfer value is estimated at 1 million euros.

Reminder: Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy will play in the Swiss league