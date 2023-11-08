Benfica is guaranteed not to advance to the UEFA Champions League playoffs

Benfica lost the match in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, which took place on Wednesday, November 8.

As a result of this defeat, Benfica is now guaranteed not to advance to the playoffs. The team has lost all four matches, scoring only one goal, with a total score of 1-7. Portuguese side Benfica will not be able to surpass Inter Milan, who have seven points after three games, and Real Sociedad, who have ten points after four matches.

However, Benfica still has a chance for third place and qualification for the UEFA Europa League Round of 32. It's worth noting that in the two previous Champions League editions, "The Eagles" reached the quarter-finals.

To recap, Real Sociedad defeated Benfica with a score of 3-1. Mikel Merino opened the scoring in the sixth minute, and five minutes later, Real Sociedad doubled their lead with a goal by Mikel Oyarzabal. In the 21st minute, the Spanish side scored their third goal. After the break, Benfica responded with a goal as Rafa Silva scored in the 49th minute. It seemed that Benfica might find another goal to make the match more competitive, but Real Sociedad defended calmly and prevented the Portuguese team from creating any significant chances.