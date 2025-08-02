RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ to get a sequel: director Gurinder Chadha preps follow-up for film’s 25th anniversary

‘Bend It Like Beckham’ to get a sequel: director Gurinder Chadha preps follow-up for film’s 25th anniversary

The cult classic is set for a continuation
Football news Today, 13:47
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
‘Bend It Like Beckham’ to get a sequel: director Gurinder Chadha preps follow-up for film’s 25th anniversary Photo: 90min.com/ Author unknown

Twenty-two years after the release of the iconic film ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, director Gurinder Chadha has officially confirmed that she is working on a sequel. The project is slated for release in 2027—the same year Brazil will host the Women’s World Cup and the original film celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The first film, which premiered in 2002 and became a global favorite, told the story of Jess and Jules—two young women challenging stereotypes and cultural prejudices to play football. Its blend of humor, drama, family conflict, and sporting passion cemented its status as one of the most influential football films of all time.

According to Chadha, the idea for a sequel emerged amid the surge in women’s football popularity and England’s recent triumph at Euro 2025. The director believes that, despite progress, prejudice against women in football still persists, making a continuation of the protagonists’ story more relevant than ever.

The format of the new project is still undecided—it could be either a feature film or a series. Chadha hopes to bring back parts of the original cast, including Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley, and does not rule out appearances from current England national team stars.

Interestingly, David Beckham himself, whose name lent the film its symbolic resonance, is no longer a central figure in English football, yet the spirit of the story lives on.

Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles Today, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles Yesterday, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Spartak Myjava 2 - 1 Swieqi United Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
2
Swieqi United
1
105’
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:00 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Motorsport News Today, 14:26 Couldn't hold back emotions. Hamilton urges Ferrari to change drivers Football news Today, 13:58 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 13:47 ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ to get a sequel: director Gurinder Chadha preps follow-up for film’s 25th anniversary Football news Today, 13:18 Ronaldo is gathering friends. Al Nassr wants to lure Bruno Fernandes Basketball news Today, 12:41 A record-breaking NBA contract on the horizon. Doncic signs new deal with Lakers Basketball news Today, 12:05 No avoiding controversy! Real and Barcelona may leave EuroLeague for new NBA tournament Football news Today, 11:33 Ukrainian Premier League match between LNZ and Zorya interrupted. What happened? Cricket News Today, 11:13 Stuart Broad returns to Australia in a new role—as Ashes commentator Football news Today, 10:27 What a twist! 38-year-old David Luiz returns to Europe
Sport Predictions
Football 03 aug 2025 Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football 03 aug 2025 Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025 Football 03 aug 2025 Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football 03 aug 2025 Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football 03 aug 2025 Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football 03 aug 2025 Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football 03 aug 2025 Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football 03 aug 2025 Celtic vs St Mirren: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 3, 2025 Football 03 aug 2025 Royal Union SG vs Leuven: Who will claim their first win of the season? Football 03 aug 2025 Charleroi vs Sint-Truiden prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 3, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores