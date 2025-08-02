‘Bend It Like Beckham’ to get a sequel: director Gurinder Chadha preps follow-up for film’s 25th anniversary

Twenty-two years after the release of the iconic film ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, director Gurinder Chadha has officially confirmed that she is working on a sequel. The project is slated for release in 2027—the same year Brazil will host the Women’s World Cup and the original film celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The first film, which premiered in 2002 and became a global favorite, told the story of Jess and Jules—two young women challenging stereotypes and cultural prejudices to play football. Its blend of humor, drama, family conflict, and sporting passion cemented its status as one of the most influential football films of all time.

According to Chadha, the idea for a sequel emerged amid the surge in women’s football popularity and England’s recent triumph at Euro 2025. The director believes that, despite progress, prejudice against women in football still persists, making a continuation of the protagonists’ story more relevant than ever.

The format of the new project is still undecided—it could be either a feature film or a series. Chadha hopes to bring back parts of the original cast, including Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley, and does not rule out appearances from current England national team stars.

Interestingly, David Beckham himself, whose name lent the film its symbolic resonance, is no longer a central figure in English football, yet the spirit of the story lives on.