Bellingham, Wirtz, and others are on the list of contenders for the Golden Boy award

Every year, the most promising football player receives an outstanding award as part of the Golden Boy award. The final list of 25 contenders is now known:

Jude Bellingham (Real), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Alex Balde (Barcelona), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), Artur Vermeren (Antwerp), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Luca Gurna-Duat (RB Salzburg), Warren Zair-Emery (PSG), Usman Diomande (Sporting), Arnau Martinez (Girona), Matis Tel (Bayern Munich), Andy Diouf (Lens), Arda Guler (Real Madrid), Martin Baturina (Dinamo Zagreb), Lamin Yamal (Barcelona), Joao Neves (Benfica), Bilal El-Hannus (Genk).

It's worth noting that the prestigious award was given to Gavi last year.

The winner will be announced on December 4, and the award ceremonies will take place in Turin.