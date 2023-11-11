RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Bellingham will miss the Real Madrid match. The reason is known

Bellingham will miss the Real Madrid match. The reason is known

Football news Today, 11:07
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Bellingham will miss the Real Madrid match. The reason is known Photo: twitter.com/centregoals / Author unknown

English midfielder Real Madrid Jude Bellingham will not play in the next match of his team against Valencia. About it reports the official website of the club.

The footballer was diagnosed with instability of the left shoulder joint due to a recent dislocation. It is known that one match of Real Madrid, Jude will definitely miss.

Recall that the game between Real and Valencia will be held on Saturday, November 11, and will start at 21:00 GMT.

In the current season, Jude Bellingham played 14 matches for Real in all tournaments, scored 13 goals and made 3 assists. This week, the footballer missed the UEFA Champions League match against Braga (3:0).

Recall that from Monday in European soccer begins the international brake for national team matches. Bellingham is called up to the team of England.

At the moment, Real Madrid is in second place in the Spanish La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team is five points behind Girona, but Real have one match less.

