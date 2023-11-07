Real managed to extend the contract with the team leader

Real Madrid have announced the signing of a new contract with French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

According to the official website of the Madrid team, the player’s new agreement runs until 2029.

One of France's key players joined Los Blancos two years ago from French club Rennes. The transfer amount was 40 million euros.

In his debut season, he helped Real Madrid win the Spanish championship, the national Super Cup and the Champions League.

This season, Camavinga has already played 12 matches in the Spanish La Liga under the leadership of coach Carlo Ancelotti. By the way, the player has not yet been noted for his effective actions.

Real are second in the standings after 12 rounds, two points behind leaders Girona.