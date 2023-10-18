RU RU NG NG
Belgium may not complete the match against Sweden

Football news Today, 12:36
Belgium will not insist on completing the qualification match against Sweden, as reported by Sky Sports.

The managing director of the Belgian Football Association, Manu Leroy, stated that they will not ask Sweden to complete the match and want to show respect for the events that transpired. He will contact the Swedish and Austrian football associations as well as UEFA to progress in this direction. At some point, ethics and morals should prevail.

Manu Leroy believes that the fairest decision would be a 1-1 score, meaning the score at the moment the game was interrupted. However, Thomas Hollerer, the general secretary of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB), doesn't have much faith in a 1-1 score. In all competition rules, it is stipulated that matches should be played to completion.

It's possible that UEFA and the two football associations will sit down for negotiations and find a compromise regarding a new date for the match. Most likely, the game will be played during the next international break in November.

Just a reminder that before the start of the game, a terrorist killed two Swedish fans. The match lasted for one half, after which the footballers did not return to the field. Lindelöf explained that, as the team captain, he took the initiative and began discussions with his teammates and Belgian players.

Earlier, the media reported the arrest of the killer of two Swedish fans. He had reportedly sustained serious injuries during his apprehension.

