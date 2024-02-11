Beijing will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2029

The capital of China, Beijing, has been announced as the host of the 2029 World Aquatics Championships, as reported by World Aquatics.

The event will gather over 2,500 world-class athletes from more than 200 countries and regions, who will compete in six aquatic disciplines: swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming, and high diving.

“The People's Republic of China is deeply passionate about aquatic sports. We have a very proud history of welcoming the best aquatics athletes to our country. We are therefore very honoured with Beijing being awarded the opportunity to host the world’s largest aquatics event, the World Aquatics Championships, in 2029.” said China Swimming Association President Zhou Jihong.

China previously hosted the World Aquatics Championships in Shanghai in 2011. In 2018, Guangzhou hosted the World Short Course Swimming Championships (25 meters).

In 2024, China will host stages of the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series in Beijing (April 5-7), the FINA Diving World Series Final (April 19-21), and the FINA Swimming World Cup (October 18-20).