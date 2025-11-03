ES ES FR FR
Bechem United Part Ways with Head Coach Stephen Desmond-Issah Botchway and Assistant Bright Konadu After Tough Start to the Season

Football news Today, 17:23
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have announced the mutual departure of Head Coach Stephen Desmond-Issah Botchway and his assistant, Bright Anthony Konadu, following a disappointing start to the 2025/26 season.

In an official statement released by Chief Executive Officer Kingsley Osei Bonsu on Monday, the club expressed appreciation to the two coaches for their dedication and contribution to the team.

“Bechem United Football Club wishes to announce that the Club has mutually parted ways with Head Coach Stephen Desmond-Issah Botchway and Assistant Coach Bright Anthony Konadu,” the statement read.

“The Club extends its sincere appreciation to both coaches for their professionalism, commitment and service during their time with Bechem United FC. Their efforts and contributions to the team’s development are deeply valued.”

The club further assured supporters that preparations are already underway to appoint a new technical team as part of efforts to improve performances and achieve their season goals.

The Hunters have endured a difficult start to the Ghana Premier League campaign, registering only one win, three draws, and four defeats in their opening eight matches.

