Beccacece to Leave Out Several Players as Ecuador Prepare for Argentina Clash

Ecuador will wrap up South American World Cup qualifying against Argentina in Guayaquil. According to El Comercio, head coach Sebastián Beccacece is set to make changes to his squad, with the return of midfielders Moisés Caicedo and Alan Franco pushing others out of the final list.

Both players are expected not only to rejoin the group but could also start, which means younger options such as Denil Castillo and Jhon Mercado are likely to be dropped. If the decision is made by positional needs, Jordy Alcívar could also be excluded.

They would join Xavier Arreaga, David Cabezas, Christian Ramírez, Darwin Guagua and Bryan Ramírez, all of whom were already expected to miss out. Beccacece clarified that these decisions do not remove them from the national team’s long-term plans, but reflect his preference for experienced and in-form players against the reigning world champions.

The match against Argentina will take place on Tuesday, September 9, at Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil. Ecuador has already booked its place in the 2026 World Cup, but Beccacece is aiming to test his top lineup in a high-profile contest that could set the tone for the months ahead.