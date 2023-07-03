Bayern want to buy French midfielder

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Nice and France midfielder Khéphren Thuram, according to Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the German club is considering the option of acquiring a player in the summer transfer window. The head coach of Bayern Thomas Tuchel personally insists on buying a 22-year-old player. The French club values Thuram at 50 million euros.

Earlier it was reported that the Frenchman is also in the sphere of interests of Liverpool.

22-year-old Thuram is a graduate of Monaco and the son of the legendary French defender Lilian Thuram. In the summer of 2019, he moved to Nice on a free transfer. In total, he made 138 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists. He played one match for the French national team.

Last season, Bayern became the champion of Germany for the 33rd time. Thus, the Munich club won a direct ticket to participate in the group stage of the Champions League. “Nice” finished in ninth place in the championship of France and failed to win a ticket to European competition.