Bayern targets England national team star
Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel has held talks with West Ham captain Declan Rice.
According to Sky Sports, the player was spoken to about his possible move to the German club.
Rice has become one of Bayern's priority targets, as the club wants to acquire a new central midfielder.
The player is also claimed by Arsenal, which has prioritized the Englishman for the next transfer window.
