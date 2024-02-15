Bayern defender has agreed a contract with the Spanish grandee

The transfer saga over Bayern defender Alfonso Davies' move to Spain appears to be nearing completion.

According to Relevo, the Canadian has already agreed a contract with Real Madrid, but the final decision of the player is needed to finalise the deal, as well as the exact cost of Davies.

Recall that the player's contract runs until June 2025, which could also affect the final price of the Canadian.

Earlier, it was reported that Real are ready to say goodbye to Ferland Mendy to make room for the invitation of the defender, but the Frenchman himself is ready to fight for a place in the main squad.

This season, Davies has played 27 games for Bayern, in which he scored one goal and three assists. Transfemarkt values the player at 70 million euros.