VIDEO. Bayern defeated Borussia M'gladbach in the last minutes

Bayern Munich visited Borussia Gladbach. The match was held at the Borussia Park stadium as part of the third round of the Bundesliga.

Despite having less possession and fewer chances, it was Borussia who opened the scoring first. Ko Itakura scored a goal in the 30th minute of the match. Bayern could only respond in the second half. In the 58th minute, Leroy Sane restored parity on the scoreboard. Bayern's victory was brought by 18-year-old Matis Thel, who came on as a substitute. Three minutes before the end of regular time, the Frenchman scored a goal, thanks to which Bayern won in a rather difficult match.

After three rounds, Munich has three wins and nine points to its credit. Borussia, in turn, has only one point.

Bundesliga. The third round



"Borussia" - "Bayern" - 1:2

Goals: 1:0 - 30 Itakura, 1:1 - 58 Sane, 1:2 - 87 Tel.