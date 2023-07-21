Bayern close to signing experienced Liverpool midfielder

Мunich-based club "Bayern Munich" has shown interest in Liverpool's midfielder and Brazilian national team player, Fabinho, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg's tweet.

As per the source, the German club may consider acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. However, the transfer might only happen if Fabinho's move to Saudi Arabian club "Al-Ittihad" does not materialize, as they are reportedly willing to pay around 45 million euros for his services.

The 29-year-old Fabinho has been playing for Liverpool since 2018, after moving from "Monaco" for a transfer fee of 45 million euros. He has appeared in a total of 219 matches for the Merseyside club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists. During his time at Liverpool, Fabinho has won the English Premier League, FA Cup, FA Community Shield, EFL Cup, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Super Cup.

For the Brazilian national team, Fabinho has been representing them since 2015. He has played in 29 matches for the Brazilian squad, not scoring any goals but providing one assist, and has received three yellow cards.