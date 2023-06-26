Bayern, Barcelona and Manchester United will compete for the talented Dutchman
Football news Today, 15:05
Photo: Jeremy Frimpong's Instagram / Unknown
According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's Twitter, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Manchester United are showing interest in Bayer Leverkusen's defender and Dutch youth national team player, Jeremy Frimpong.
The European top clubs are reportedly considering the option of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. The German club may sell the player for a fee in the range of 30-35 million euros.
In the recently concluded season, the 22-year-old Frimpong played 48 matches for Bayer Leverkusen across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 14:14 Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender
Football news 24 june 2023, 13:56 Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship
Football news 22 june 2023, 16:30 Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Football news 21 june 2023, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:09 Brazil sensationally lost to the African team
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:01 Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:55 Ukrainian Dovbik may move to the La Liga club Football news Today, 15:42 Al-Nasr set to sign Chelsea winger Football news Today, 15:30 Napoli set a giant price for Victor Osimhen Football news Today, 15:15 Juventus convinced one of the leaders to extend the contract Football news Today, 15:05 Bayern, Barcelona and Manchester United will compete for the talented Dutchman Football news Today, 06:50 Luca Hernandez wants to leave Bayern Football news Today, 06:23 Inter Miami fan traveled almost 2,000 km for Messi, but in vain Football news Today, 06:15 Chelsea doesn't want to loan out Lukaku Football news Today, 06:00 Manchester United is ready to listen to offers on 12 players Football news Today, 05:52 Tottenham starts looking for a replacement for Kane
Sport Predictions
Football 27 june 2023 Portugal vs Belgium predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football 27 june 2023 Netherlands vs Georgia predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football 27 june 2023 Croatia vs Romania predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football 27 june 2023 Spain vs Ukraine predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023