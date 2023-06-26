Bayern, Barcelona and Manchester United will compete for the talented Dutchman

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's Twitter, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Manchester United are showing interest in Bayer Leverkusen's defender and Dutch youth national team player, Jeremy Frimpong.

The European top clubs are reportedly considering the option of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. The German club may sell the player for a fee in the range of 30-35 million euros.

In the recently concluded season, the 22-year-old Frimpong played 48 matches for Bayer Leverkusen across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.