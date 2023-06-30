Bayern announced the departure of two top players

The press service of Bayern Munich on the official website announced the departure of Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo and Dutch midfielder Daly Blind.

Both players moved to the German club in January 2023. Cancelu was loaned from Manchester City, Blind joined Bayern on a free transfer.

Cancelu, 29, made 21 appearances for Bayern last season, scoring one goal and providing six assists. 33-year-old Blind took part in five matches.