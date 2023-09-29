Bayer will not hold onto Xabi Alonso if he decides to leave

Bayer Leverkusen will not hold on to Xabi Alonso if he wishes to go to Real Madrid, as reported by Athletic. If the Spanish coach receives an offer to lead "Los Blancos" next season, he will be free to leave the club, and Leverkusen will not try to retain him.

It's worth noting that the current Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has expressed his interest in potentially appointing Alonso. Ancelotti mentioned that Xabi has a high level of football knowledge and is doing an excellent job at Bayer Leverkusen. He would like Alonso to be somehow involved with the club, similar to Raul or Arbeloa, individuals Ancelotti knows and greatly admires. Carlo hopes that they can become coaches at Real Madrid in some capacity.

In the summer transfer window of 2009, Alonso made a €30 million move to Real Madrid, where he won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and the Spanish Super Cup, as well as being a two-time Copa del Rey winner. In the summer of 2014, after spending five years with Real, Xabi Alonso transferred to Bayern Munich, signing a two-year contract. He concluded his playing career in the summer of 2017.

As a coach, Alonso worked in the Real Madrid academy from 2018 to 2019. Afterward, he coached Real Sociedad B, and since October 2022, he has been in charge of Bayer Leverkusen.