RU RU NG NG
Main News Bayer will not hold onto Xabi Alonso if he decides to leave

Bayer will not hold onto Xabi Alonso if he decides to leave

Football news Today, 15:16
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Bayer will not hold onto Xabi Alonso if he decides to leave Photo: https://www.instagram.com/xabialonso/

Bayer Leverkusen will not hold on to Xabi Alonso if he wishes to go to Real Madrid, as reported by Athletic. If the Spanish coach receives an offer to lead "Los Blancos" next season, he will be free to leave the club, and Leverkusen will not try to retain him.

It's worth noting that the current Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has expressed his interest in potentially appointing Alonso. Ancelotti mentioned that Xabi has a high level of football knowledge and is doing an excellent job at Bayer Leverkusen. He would like Alonso to be somehow involved with the club, similar to Raul or Arbeloa, individuals Ancelotti knows and greatly admires. Carlo hopes that they can become coaches at Real Madrid in some capacity.

In the summer transfer window of 2009, Alonso made a €30 million move to Real Madrid, where he won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and the Spanish Super Cup, as well as being a two-time Copa del Rey winner. In the summer of 2014, after spending five years with Real, Xabi Alonso transferred to Bayern Munich, signing a two-year contract. He concluded his playing career in the summer of 2017.

As a coach, Alonso worked in the Real Madrid academy from 2018 to 2019. Afterward, he coached Real Sociedad B, and since October 2022, he has been in charge of Bayer Leverkusen.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Bayer Leverkusen
Popular news
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Today, 16:03 With finesse and an assist from Neymar. Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Shabab in the Saudi
Al-Hilal FC. Kalidou Koulibaly Football news Today, 15:48 VIDEO. A precise corner delivery. Neymar notched an assist to Koulibaly in the match for Al-Hilal.
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine. Neymar Football news Today, 15:25 VIDEO. Neymar failed to convert a penalty for Al-Hilal in the match against Al-Shabab
A goal and an assist by Ronaldo. Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute Football news Today, 13:31 VIDEO. A goal and an assist by Ronaldo: Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news Yesterday, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news 27 sep 2023, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:03 With finesse and an assist from Neymar. Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Shabab in the Saudi Football news Today, 15:48 VIDEO. A precise corner delivery. Neymar notched an assist to Koulibaly in the match for Al-Hilal. Football news Today, 15:25 VIDEO. Neymar failed to convert a penalty for Al-Hilal in the match against Al-Shabab Football news Today, 15:16 Bayer will not hold onto Xabi Alonso if he decides to leave Football news Today, 13:31 VIDEO. A goal and an assist by Ronaldo: Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute Football news Today, 13:07 Three key players from Manchester City will miss the Premier League match Football news Today, 12:30 Mbappé is prepared for the upcoming Ligue 1 match Football news Today, 11:56 Chelsea is commencing preparations for potential January transfers Football news Today, 11:25 A Nice player was about to jump off a viaduct. He was rescued by the fire brigade Football news Today, 10:53 Two more players from Manchester United have sustained injuries
Sport Predictions
Football 30 sep 2023 Aston Villa vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Southampton vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Mainz vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Everton vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Huddersfield vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023