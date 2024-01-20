RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main News Football news Bayer secured a spirited victory over Leipzig in a fiery Bundesliga match

Football news Today, 14:30
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
RB Leipzig and Bayer played the pivotal match of the 18th round of the German Bundesliga. The match took place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

The encounter began with a cold shower for the pharmacists, who were yet to taste the bitter flavor of defeat in the current season. In the 7th minute, the Bulls took the lead after a precise strike from Xavi Simons. Habí Alonso's team struggled to create opportunities in front of Leipzig's goal in the first half, and thus, the teams went into halftime with the hosts holding a deserved advantage.

However, at the beginning of the second half, the guests quickly found the net. Nathan Tella restored parity in the match. After that, Bayer failed to convert several promising opportunities and conceded for the second time. Lois Openda thrilled the stands, finishing a pass from Dani Olmo.

Bayer avoided their first Bundesliga defeat thanks to Jonathan Tah, who found himself in the right place at the right time after a delivery from Hoffmann. In the remaining time, both teams played cautiously without taking many risks.

Nevertheless, this did not prevent Bayer from snatching the victory. Forgotten in the penalty area, Piero Hincapié redirected the ball into the net after a corner kick from Alejandro Grimaldo.

The pharmacists now have 48 points, firmly maintaining their lead in the Bundesliga, while Leipzig sits in fourth place.

Bundesliga, 18th Round
RB Leipzig - Bayer - 2:3
Goals: Simons, 7, Openda, 56 - Tella, 47, Tah, 63, Hincapié, 90+1

