Bayer is ready for the future. Xabi Alonso comments on his departure from the club

Bayer Leverkusen has officially announced that Xabi Alonso is leaving the club, and now the Spanish manager has shared his thoughts on the decision.

Details: Alonso expressed his gratitude to all the staff, players, and personnel, highlighting that Bayer is prepared for the future.

Quote: "I am very grateful to Bayer 04 Leverkusen, my players and staff, all club employees, and last but not least, the fantastic fans. Our success was the result of outstanding teamwork.

This club, which placed exceptional trust in me, has more than earned its first German championship title. I express my gratitude and admiration for everyone who helped make this triumph possible, including the DFB-Pokal victory in Berlin.

Bayer 04 is ready for the future. The positive journey will continue, and I will gladly be watching it," Alonso stated.

Reminder: Xabi Alonso spent 2.5 years with the team. During this period, he won the Bundesliga championship and the German Cup.