Baroka FC suspends coach Dan Malesela

Poor results in Motsepe Foundation Championship cited as the reason to suspend coach

Motsepe Foundation Championship side Baroka FC have suspended their coach Dan Malesela.

Club boss Khurishi Mphahlele confirmed the coach is to have a meeting with the team’s hierarchy in a fact finding mission of its recent poor results.

Baroka only registered one win in seven matches and this is a concern for the club. The former PSL side are 15th on the MFC table with just four points.

“He is on suspension, that's true," says Mphahlele to KickOff.com.

"The suspension is due to poor performance. We’re still in the process of finding out what could be the reason the team is having such a bad start.

"We will do a little digging.

“We have a team capable enough to challenge for the championship. We have experienced players. In fact, we have internationals in this team.

"About five of the players in our current team are from the Premier Soccer League [topflight].

"There will be a hearing, but the date of the hearing will depend on the chairman of the hearing and also on the coach, on how co-operative he is in taking part in the hearing.”