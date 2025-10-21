ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Baroka replaces Dan Malesela after suspending him

Baroka replaces Dan Malesela after suspending him

Tlisane Motaung with assistant Matsimele Thoka take over the Limpopo based side
Football news Today, 09:58
Mzwakhe Ngwenya Mzwakhe Ngwenya Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Picture by Baroka FC Baroka FC assistant coach Matsimele Thoka with former striker Tristan Nikitaridis.

Tlisane Motaung has replaced Dan Malesela as Baroka FC coach.

Malesela was placed on suspension yesterday following a string of poor results as the team registered only one win in seven matches.

The former Tuks coach comes into a club placed 15th in a 16th team Motsepe Foundation Championship table and club boss has indicated his mandate is to take the team to the PSL.

“His mandate is to win the league this season,” club boss Khurishi Mphahle told the Kickoff website.

“We believe we will go far with him. That man went to the play-offs twice in succession and he went to the quarter-finals and the semi-finals twice. And he is carrying a CAF A Licence.”

Motaung will be assisted by Matsimele Thoka and both coaches have hit the ground running at Baroka Village already.

This weekend they face Hungry Lions away from home in a game which should give an indication of how far can they go with the team.

Related teams and leagues
Hungry Lions FC Hungry Lions FC Schedule Hungry Lions FC News Hungry Lions FC Transfers
Baroka FC Baroka FC Schedule Baroka FC News Baroka FC Transfers
National First Division South Africa National First Division South Africa Table National First Division South Africa Fixtures National First Division South Africa Predictions
Related Game News
Picture by Baroka Fc Football news Yesterday, 14:30 Baroka FC suspends coach Dan Malesela
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores