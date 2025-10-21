Baroka replaces Dan Malesela after suspending him

Tlisane Motaung with assistant Matsimele Thoka take over the Limpopo based side

Tlisane Motaung has replaced Dan Malesela as Baroka FC coach.

Malesela was placed on suspension yesterday following a string of poor results as the team registered only one win in seven matches.

The former Tuks coach comes into a club placed 15th in a 16th team Motsepe Foundation Championship table and club boss has indicated his mandate is to take the team to the PSL.

“His mandate is to win the league this season,” club boss Khurishi Mphahle told the Kickoff website.

“We believe we will go far with him. That man went to the play-offs twice in succession and he went to the quarter-finals and the semi-finals twice. And he is carrying a CAF A Licence.”

Motaung will be assisted by Matsimele Thoka and both coaches have hit the ground running at Baroka Village already.

This weekend they face Hungry Lions away from home in a game which should give an indication of how far can they go with the team.