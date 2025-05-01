RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Barcos Grateful for Idol Status at Alianza Lima: “It’s a Dream”

Barcos Grateful for Idol Status at Alianza Lima: “It’s a Dream”

Football news Today, 18:55
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Barcos Grateful for Idol Status at Alianza Lima: “It’s a Dream” Barcos Grateful for Idol Status at Alianza Lima: “It’s a Dream”

At 41, Hernán Barcos remains a key figure for Alianza Lima and has earned the unwavering affection of the club’s fans. In an interview with Movistar Deportes, the Argentine striker shared his pride at being called an idol by the supporters—a role he has embraced since joining the club in 2021.

“It’s a dream to be an idol at a club like Alianza Lima, and hearing that from the fans means everything. It speaks to the work I’ve done and the kind of person I am. It fills me with pride,” Barcos said after scoring the winning goal in the 3-2 Libertadores victory over Talleres, a result that kept Alianza’s hopes alive in the group stage.

The ‘Pirate’ leads the team with five goals in the tournament and continues to play a crucial role under head coach Néstor Gorosito. Despite his experience, Barcos stressed the importance of continuous growth: “At 18 or 20, you don’t know everything. You need to mature, learn, and understand yourself. The first step is to be self-critical,” he explained.

Alianza Lima now shifts its focus to the domestic front. They will face Cienciano on Friday, May 2, in Matchday 11 of the Apertura 2025. The game will take place at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium (Matute), which seats 33,938 fans—many of whom will be cheering once again for their beloved No. 9.

Related teams and leagues
Alianza Lima
Popular news
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news Yesterday, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims 02 may 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia 02 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe 02 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Rayo Vallecano
-
Getafe
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:10 Guinean Refugee Ibrahime Sylla Trains With Necaxa’s U23 Team in Mexico Football news Today, 19:45 Estudiantes Get Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Match Against Argentinos Juniors Football news Today, 19:20 Colón Fans Protest Again Outside Club Headquarters Amid Poor Form Football news Today, 18:55 Barcos Grateful for Idol Status at Alianza Lima: “It’s a Dream” Football news Today, 18:30 Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable” Football news Today, 18:05 Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario Football news Today, 17:40 Pachuca Targeting Barcelona SC’s Janner Corozo After Centenary Friendly Football news Today, 17:15 Vélez President Confirms Approach to Claudio Aquino Amid Heated Assembly Football news Today, 16:50 Eight Teams, Two Spots: Apertura Playoff Race Set for Thrilling Finale Football news Today, 16:35 Argentina Set to Face Chile and Colombia in June Qualifiers, Angola Friendly on the Table
Sport Predictions
Football 02 may 2025 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? Football 02 may 2025 Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Heidenheim vs Bochum: Who will retain their Bundesliga status? Football 03 may 2025 Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Aston Villa - Fulham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025 Football 03 may 2025 West Bromwich vs Luton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Cagliari vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 3 May 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores