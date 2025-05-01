Barcos Grateful for Idol Status at Alianza Lima: “It’s a Dream”

At 41, Hernán Barcos remains a key figure for Alianza Lima and has earned the unwavering affection of the club’s fans. In an interview with Movistar Deportes, the Argentine striker shared his pride at being called an idol by the supporters—a role he has embraced since joining the club in 2021.

“It’s a dream to be an idol at a club like Alianza Lima, and hearing that from the fans means everything. It speaks to the work I’ve done and the kind of person I am. It fills me with pride,” Barcos said after scoring the winning goal in the 3-2 Libertadores victory over Talleres, a result that kept Alianza’s hopes alive in the group stage.

The ‘Pirate’ leads the team with five goals in the tournament and continues to play a crucial role under head coach Néstor Gorosito. Despite his experience, Barcos stressed the importance of continuous growth: “At 18 or 20, you don’t know everything. You need to mature, learn, and understand yourself. The first step is to be self-critical,” he explained.

Alianza Lima now shifts its focus to the domestic front. They will face Cienciano on Friday, May 2, in Matchday 11 of the Apertura 2025. The game will take place at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium (Matute), which seats 33,938 fans—many of whom will be cheering once again for their beloved No. 9.