Barcelona will play against Real Madrid in unusual T-shirts

In the next match against Real Madrid, the Catalan Barcelona will play in an unusual form.

The T-shirts of the team players from the capital of Catalonia will feature the Rolling Stones logo.

According to information from RAC1, the team took this step because of the partnership between the club and the streaming service Spotify. This service regularly places logos of musicians and bands on Barcelona T-shirts. Very often, with this help, the service also announces the release of new albums or singles.

The Rolling Stones logo will be applied to the uniform to coincide with the release of the Hackneys Diamonds album on October 20th.

This is the band's first album in 18 years. Barcelona and Spotify are in the final stages of agreeing the details of the deal, which will be officially announced.

The main match of the Spanish championship will take place on October 28-29.

Currently, the Catalan “Barcelona” ranks third in the standings after four rounds, gaining 10 points. Real Madrid leads the standings with twelve points from four games.