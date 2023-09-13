RU RU NG NG
Main News Barcelona will play against Real Madrid in unusual T-shirts

Barcelona will play against Real Madrid in unusual T-shirts

Football news Today, 04:27
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Barcelona will play against Real Madrid in unusual T-shirts Barcelona will play against Real Madrid in unusual T-shirts

In the next match against Real Madrid, the Catalan Barcelona will play in an unusual form.

The T-shirts of the team players from the capital of Catalonia will feature the Rolling Stones logo.

According to information from RAC1, the team took this step because of the partnership between the club and the streaming service Spotify. This service regularly places logos of musicians and bands on Barcelona T-shirts. Very often, with this help, the service also announces the release of new albums or singles.

The Rolling Stones logo will be applied to the uniform to coincide with the release of the Hackneys Diamonds album on October 20th.

This is the band's first album in 18 years. Barcelona and Spotify are in the final stages of agreeing the details of the deal, which will be officially announced.

The main match of the Spanish championship will take place on October 28-29.

Currently, the Catalan “Barcelona” ranks third in the standings after four rounds, gaining 10 points. Real Madrid leads the standings with twelve points from four games.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news Today, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news Yesterday, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news 08 sep 2023, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:27 Barcelona will play against Real Madrid in unusual T-shirts Football news Today, 04:14 Juventus could oust Pogba over doping scandal Football news Today, 03:40 Bavaria unveils monument to Gerd Müller Football news Today, 03:00 England set a record among European teams Football news Today, 02:30 Spalletti spoke about Italy's victory over Ukraine Football news Today, 02:00 Ballon d'Or nominee Khvicha hasn't scored in 20 matches in a row Football news Today, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual Football news Yesterday, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification Football news Yesterday, 17:40 All 24 participants in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations have been announced Football news Yesterday, 17:03 The German national team won the first match after the head coach was fired
Sport Predictions
Football Today Gimnasia La Plata vs Velez Sarsfield prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football Today Sarmiento vs Central Cordoba prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football Today Flamengo vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football Today Internacional vs Sao Paulo prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football 15 sep 2023 Bayern vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 15 sep 2023 Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Leipzig vs Augsburg prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Cologne vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023