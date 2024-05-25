RU RU
Barcelona wants to lure the Liverpool midfielder to their coaching staff

Football news Today, 07:00
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Barcelona wants to lure the Liverpool midfielder to their coaching staff Photo from beinsports.com / Author unknown

This week, Barcelona once again altered their decision regarding the future of head coach Xavi Hernandez. The Catalan club and its legendary figure will part ways at the end of the season.

The primary candidate to replace Xavi is Hansi Flick. It is already known that the German coach will bring two assistants with him, but Barcelona wants to add one more person to the staff.

According to Diario AS, the former Spanish champions are exploring the possibility of hiring an assistant who can serve as a liaison between the German-speaking Flick and the predominantly Spanish-speaking team. One of the main candidates for this role is their former midfielder, Thiago Alcântara, who played under Flick at Bayern Munich and is currently at Liverpool. The Catalan club has already reached out to the Spanish footballer regarding this position.

In addition to Alcântara, other candidates include Javi Martínez, Marc Bartra, and Ivan Rakitić. However, the current Liverpool player is considered the primary target for the Catalans. Barcelona understands that it will be extremely challenging for Flick to achieve the image they desire and continues to search for the necessary link. They are desperately trying to ensure effective communication between Flick and the team.

