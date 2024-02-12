Barcelona thinks to hire former Real Madrid player as coach

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 10:33
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
According to Sport.es reports, Barcelona is thinking of inviting the mentor of Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso, to the post of head coach.

According to sources, the Catalans like his style of coaching. Barcelona are thinking of getting ahead of Liverpool and Real Madrid and being the first to offer Xabi Alonso to their club. The Blaugrana understand that he is a former Real Madrid player, but the Gunners do not need a coach at the moment. Liverpool will be looking for a new manager after Klopp's departure.

It is worth mentioning that another candidate who made it to the Blaugrana's shortlist is Sporting coach Ruben Amorim. In this case, the Catalan club may face a serious obstacle.

The fact is that the clause in Amorim's deal is 30 million euros, and his contract with Sporting has recently been extended until 2026. And the Blaugranas management is not keen on paying compensation for the new coach.

