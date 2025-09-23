Barcelona learns the price tag for Haaland. But that's not the only problem...

Certain circumstances are required for the transfer.

The Catalan giants are considering Haaland as their main striker following Lewandowski's departure.

Details: According to Football Insider, citing journalist Pete O'Rourke, Manchester City have set a price tag of €170 million if anyone wants to lure the Norwegian to their ranks.

One of the main contenders for Haaland is Barcelona, who see him as a long-term solution to their centre-forward issue should Robert Lewandowski leave the Blaugrana.

However, the source notes that a €170 million payout might not be enough to secure the transfer. Haaland is happy at City and would only consider leaving if the club's performance declines and they fail to win the Premier League this season.

In January, Haaland signed a long-term contract with Manchester City that keeps him at the club until 2034. As a result, any potential suitors would need to fork out more than £170 million to sign the prolific Norwegian striker.

Last season, Haaland netted 34 goals in 48 appearances for City, and this season he set a new Champions League record by scoring 50 goals in 49 matches.

