Barcelona is preparing the return of a club legend

Football news Today, 08:00
Information is actively spreading online that Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara may soon change clubs.

According to the source, the star Spanish midfielder could return to Barcelona.

It was said last summer that Alcantara would leave the English team. Journalists discussed his possible transfer, but nothing happened and he remained in England.

Note that Alcantara's agreement with Liverpool expires at the end of the season, and if he does not renew it, Barcelona will be able to get the player for free.

If everything goes according to the Spanish club's plan, the transfer will be completed next summer.

The source notes that the Barcelona coaching staff is also interested in his return in the upcoming off-season.

Alcantara left Barcelona in 2013 to join Bayern Munich before moving to Liverpool in 2020.

The Spaniard has not been a starter in the English team lately, although he continues to play a big role at the club.

