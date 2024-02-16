Barcelona interested in Napoli leader

The uncertainty surrounding Napoli's future contract could prompt Barcelona to poach their leader from the Neapolitans.

Il Mattino report that Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has put Neapolitan star Hvicha Kvaratskhelia on his shopping list for the summer transfer window.

Barcelona believe that the grouse will suit the 4-3-3 scheme, which they plan to follow after Xavi's departure, but much will also depend on the new coaching staff that the Blaugranas will appoint.

Earlier Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said that Kvaratskhelia is happy with his stay at the club, but talks on his contract, which expires in 2027, will be held at the end of the season.

The Georgian has played 30 games for Napoli this season, in which he scored six goals and five assists. Transfermarkt values the player at 80 million euros.