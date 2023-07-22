"Barcelona" has decided on the captain for the new season

"Barcelona" decided with the captain for the season 2023/2024.

In the press service of the Catalan club reported that the vacant position was taken by 31-year-old Sergi Roberto. The place of the captain in "Barça" became vacant after the departure of Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong were appointed as vice-captains.

Note that the captain in Barcelona was chosen by a vote of the players, which was held in Los Angeles. Now the team is there at the off-season training camp.

Earlier Sergi Roberto was the third in the list of Barcelona captains for two seasons. After the departure of Lionel Messi to PSG, the first two captains of the Catalan club were Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique.

Pique ended his playing career last November, after which Sergi Roberto became the second captain. With the departure of Busquets, the role of captain has already passed directly to Sergi Roberto.

Recall that last season the Catalan team became champions of Spain, but completely failed in the Champions League, where they did not get out of the group.