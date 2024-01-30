Barcelona has agreed to the transfer of the Swedish wonderkid

Swedish club Jurgorden has accepted Barcelona's offer for 17-year-old midfielder Lucas Bergwall.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona will pay 7 million euros as the base amount and an additional 3 million euros in bonuses for the Swedish prodigy.

Bergwall, along with his family, is currently in Barcelona, where he will discuss the details of his contract with the club's sporting director, Deco. The transfer is almost complete, with only minor details remaining.

Previously, Bergwall attracted interest from Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund. Bergwall joined Jurgorden in February 2023 and played 25 matches in the last Swedish championship campaign (played in a spring-fall format), scoring two goals and providing one assist.

His contract with the Scandinavian club is valid until the end of 2025, and Transfermarkt values the player at 5 million euros.