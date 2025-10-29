Barcelona Eyes Super Eagles Striker Victor Osimhen

Club Prepares for Possible Lewandowski Exit, Adds Galatasaray Star to Transfer Wish List

Barcelona is reportedly lining up Victor Osimhen as a potential new striker for the summer transfer window, according to recent reports from Spain. The move comes as the Catalan giants assess their future without veteran forward Robert Lewandowski, whose contract is set to expire.

Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi, recently confirmed that no contract renewal talks have taken place with the club. With the 37-year-old currently injured, there is uncertainty about his return and long-term status.

Spanish journalist Gabriel Sans revealed on Turkish outlet Radyospor that Osimhen, who recently signed a permanent deal with Galatasaray, is on Barcelona’s radar. “Barcelona need a very good centre-forward and is looking for one for next season. It’s not guaranteed whether Lewandowski will stay on,” Sans stated. “He’s 37 years old and currently injured, so it’s unknown how he’ll return.”

He emphasized the club's interest, adding, “From this perspective, Victor Osimhen is a player Barcelona wants. That’s certain... Osimhen is definitely on Barcelona’s transfer list today, but we need to look at Lewandowski’s situation... Osimhen is all about goals and success. Yes… Barcelona is keeping a close eye on him.”

While the Super Eagles star is on the list—alongside names like Julian Alvarez—there have been "no meetings, no discussions between the parties, and no negotiations" yet. Barcelona appears to be laying the groundwork for a major attacking signing should Lewandowski depart.