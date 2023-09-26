RU RU NG NG
Main News Barcelona dropped points in the match against Mallorca

Barcelona dropped points in the match against Mallorca

Football news Today, 17:33
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Barcelona dropped points in the match against Mallorca Photo: https://twitter.com/RCD_Mallorca

Barcelona went to Mallorca for the away match of the seventh round of La Liga.

And the hosts were able to surprise Xavi Hernandez's team. In the eighth minute, Vedat Muriki was able to open the scoring in the match and put Mallorca ahead. Barça controlled the ball more, but it cannot be said that they were sharper. Despite this course of events in the game, the Catalans equalized in the 41st minute thanks to Rafinha's goal. Although Mallorca surprised again. In stoppage time, they scored and took the lead again.

After the break, Barcelona tried to turn the match around, but the hosts defended well. In the 75th minute, 20-year-old Fermin Lopez scored his first goal for Barcelona at the official level.

However, Xavi's wards could not do more. Barcelona drop points in the match against Mallorca, have 17 points from seven matches and are currently in the first place.

La Liga. Seventh round

"Mallorca" - "Barcelona" - 2:2
Goals: 1:0 - 8 Muriki, 1:1 - 41 Rafinha, 2:1 - 45+3 Prats, 2:2 - 75 Lopez

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Mallorca LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news Yesterday, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Yesterday, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:33 Barcelona dropped points in the match against Mallorca Football news Today, 16:57 Manchester United confidently passed Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup Football news Today, 16:26 Mourinho wants to see Sancho in his team Football news Today, 15:53 Barcelona have a verbal agreement with Man City to buy Cancelo Football news Today, 15:16 The Napoli head coach has four matches to rectify the situation Football news Today, 14:33 Armando Broya is not yet ready for Chelsea's main squad Football news Today, 13:42 UEFA admitted Russian teams U-17 to competition Football news Today, 13:04 Jadon Sancho was banned from using the facilities at Manchester United's training centre Football news Today, 12:32 Messi missed training session before the US Open Cup final Football news Today, 11:51 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round
Sport Predictions
Football 27 sep 2023 Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Empoli vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Wehen vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Liverpool vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Inter vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Fluminense vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023