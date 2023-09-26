Barcelona dropped points in the match against Mallorca

Barcelona went to Mallorca for the away match of the seventh round of La Liga.

And the hosts were able to surprise Xavi Hernandez's team. In the eighth minute, Vedat Muriki was able to open the scoring in the match and put Mallorca ahead. Barça controlled the ball more, but it cannot be said that they were sharper. Despite this course of events in the game, the Catalans equalized in the 41st minute thanks to Rafinha's goal. Although Mallorca surprised again. In stoppage time, they scored and took the lead again.

After the break, Barcelona tried to turn the match around, but the hosts defended well. In the 75th minute, 20-year-old Fermin Lopez scored his first goal for Barcelona at the official level.

However, Xavi's wards could not do more. Barcelona drop points in the match against Mallorca, have 17 points from seven matches and are currently in the first place.

La Liga. Seventh round

"Mallorca" - "Barcelona" - 2:2

Goals: 1:0 - 8 Muriki, 1:1 - 41 Rafinha, 2:1 - 45+3 Prats, 2:2 - 75 Lopez