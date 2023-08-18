Barcelona close to signing Manchester City star defender

"Barcelona" is close to the transfer of the defender from "Manchester City" and the Portuguese national team, João Cancelo, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Catalan club has nearly reached an agreement to loan the player for one year. In the summer of 2024, Barcelona will have a priority option to buy out the transfer of the Portuguese player.

Cancelo, 29, joined "Manchester City" in the summer of 2019 from Juventus. The transfer fee amounted to 65 million euros. He has played a total of 154 matches for the "City" in all tournaments, scoring nine goals and providing 22 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. He has also played for "Benfica," "Valencia," "Inter," and "Bayern."

Cancelo has been playing for the Portuguese national team since 2016. He has played a total of 44 matches for the Portuguese national team, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. He has received seven yellow cards and one red card. He won the UEFA Nations League in the 2018/2019 season.