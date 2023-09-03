Barcelona beat Osasuna not without problems

The fourth round of La Liga concluded with a match between Osasuna and Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar.

Barcelona was considered the clear favorite of the match, so it is not surprising that it was the Catalans who had more possession of the ball and controlled the game. It was possible to open the account even before the break. In stoppage time before the first half, Jules Kunde scored a goal for Barca. In the second half of the match, the picture was similar. Xavi's wards continued to keep the game under their control, and Osasuna waited for their opportunity. And yet she waited, at the 76th minute the home team equalized the score. Chimi Avila was able to restore parity on the scoreboard. However, the hosts were not destined to hold on to a draw. In the 84th minute, Osasuna remained in the minority, defender Alejandro Catena received a red card, and two minutes later, Lewandowski converted a penalty.

Barcelona wins a difficult victory and scores ten points after four rounds.

La Liga. The fourth round

"Osasuna" - "Barcelona" - 1:2

Goals: 0:1 - 45+1 Kunde, 1:1 - 76 Avila, 1:2 - 86 Lewandowski