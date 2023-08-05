Barcelona are ready to buy one of the leaders of Manchester City

Barcelona wants to buy the midfielder of Manchester City and the Portuguese national team, Bernardo Silva, in the summer transfer window, as reported by Barca Universal, citing journalist Gerard Romero.

According to the source, the Catalan club may pay €65 million for the footballer. This amount will be obtained by selling midfielder Franck Kessie to Al-Nasr for €15 million and forward Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain for €50 million.

Previously, it was reported that the English club was willing to sell the player for €100 million.

Bernardo Silva, 28, has been playing for Manchester City since the summer of 2017, having transferred from Monaco for €50 million. He has played a total of 306 matches for the Citizens in all competitions, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Silva has been representing the Portuguese national team since 2015. He has played 82 matches for the national team, scoring 11 goals, providing 25 assists, and receiving five yellow cards.