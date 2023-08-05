RU RU
Main News Barcelona are ready to buy one of the leaders of Manchester City

Barcelona are ready to buy one of the leaders of Manchester City

Football news Today, 07:30
Barcelona are ready to buy one of the leaders of Manchester City Photo: Bernardo Silva's Instagram/Author Unknown

Barcelona wants to buy the midfielder of Manchester City and the Portuguese national team, Bernardo Silva, in the summer transfer window, as reported by Barca Universal, citing journalist Gerard Romero.

According to the source, the Catalan club may pay €65 million for the footballer. This amount will be obtained by selling midfielder Franck Kessie to Al-Nasr for €15 million and forward Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain for €50 million.

Previously, it was reported that the English club was willing to sell the player for €100 million.

Bernardo Silva, 28, has been playing for Manchester City since the summer of 2017, having transferred from Monaco for €50 million. He has played a total of 306 matches for the Citizens in all competitions, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Silva has been representing the Portuguese national team since 2015. He has played 82 matches for the national team, scoring 11 goals, providing 25 assists, and receiving five yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Barcelona Premier League England LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million Football news Today, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million
Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history Football news Today, 06:45 Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea sign France defender Football news Yesterday, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news 03 aug 2023, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news 03 aug 2023, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:50 PSG have agreed the terms of the contract with the striker of the French national team Football news Today, 09:35 Tottenham are ready to pay more than 20 million for the striker of the Iranian national team Football news Today, 09:15 Napoli close to signing Brazilian defender Football news Today, 08:50 Sevilla buy Swiss midfielder Football news Today, 08:20 Barcelona set price for American defender Dest Football news Today, 08:00 Barcelona have big difficulties with the registration of Gundogan Football news Today, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million Football news Today, 07:42 West Ham find Declan Rice replacement at Ajax Football news Today, 07:30 Barcelona are ready to buy one of the leaders of Manchester City Football news Today, 07:15 Shakhtar responded to Benfica's offer to sell goalkeeper Trubin
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Cercle Brugge vs Sporting Charleroi 5 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Schalke vs Kaiserslautern 5 August 2023 Football Today Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Karlsruher vs Hamburger predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Anderlecht vs Antwerp predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Grasshopper vs Basel predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal 6 August 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Manchester City vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Cruzeiro vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Coritiba vs Red Bull Bragantino predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023