Barcelona is preparing an offer for the Swedish talent

In the near future, Barcelona will make an official offer to Djurgårdens for the Swedish prodigy, Lucas Bergvall, reports journalist Matteo Moretto from Relevo.

The Spanish champions aim to sign Bergvall this winter, but are willing to leave him at his current club on a loan basis until the summer.

Interest in the 17-year-old player is also being shown by Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund, but his priority is a move to Barcelona.

Bergvall is the fourth-youngest player in the history of Djurgårdens. He made his debut for the club at the age of 17 years and 18 days. In his debut match, he scored a goal, becoming the youngest goal-scorer in the club's history.

In the recently concluded season of the Swedish league, the young midfielder notched 3 goals and 1 assist in 29 matches.