Barcelona is not going to change the head coach

Despite the crushing defeat to Real Madrid (1:4), the Barcelona leadership has no plans for radical changes in the coaching staff. According to Diario Sport journalist Toni Juanmartí, the club is not considering the option of dismissing head coach Xavi at this stage. Barcelona believes that Xavi can rectify the situation.

In the current season, Barcelona has already lost to Real Madrid for the second time. In the 11th round of La Liga, Madrid emerged victorious with a 2:1 scoreline.

The legendary former midfielder has been coaching Barcelona since November 2021. Under his guidance, the team won La Liga 2022/23 and the Spanish Super Cup 2022/23.

Before joining Barcelona, Xavi had successful coaching stints, notably with Qatari club Al-Sadd.

Barcelona's next game will be in the Copa del Rey against Unionistas Salamanca, who play in the third league.