Barcelona and Real Madrid are considering the signing of a player from Bayern Munich

Football news Today, 13:16
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Bayern Munich wingerLeroy Sané has garnered interest from both Real Madrid and Barcelona, as reported by Bild.

It is noted that both Spanish clubs are considering the transfer of the 27-year-old player if he does not extend his contract with Bayern Munich. His current contract expires in the summer of 2025, so next year, in such a scenario, the Germans will attempt to sell him to avoid losing him for free.

Sané himself has not yet made a decision about his future. According to reports, he will make a decision in the summer of 2024, whether to stay or try his luck with a new club and league. Currently, there have been no negotiations between Bayern and Sané. The reason for this is the departure of Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic at the end of May and the focus on the transfer of Harry Kane. Sporting Director Christoph Freund has been managing the contracts for almost a month now.

Leroy Sané joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in June 2020 for a transfer fee of €45 million, with a contract spanning five years. He is currently a key player in Thomas Tuchel's team. In this season, the German attacking player has played ten matches and scored six goals.

