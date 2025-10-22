Banyana Banyana missing four key players, coach for qualifier in DRC

Squad in shambles as coach Desiree Ellis is not with the squad

Banyana Banyana face a daunting task in their quest to qualify for next year’s Wafcon as they are missing four players and coach Desiree Ellis in Democratic Republic of Congo.

The national women senior side will be guided by assistant coach Thinasonke Mbuli at the Pentecost Martyrs Stadium.

Mexico-based quartet of Hilda Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana, Amogelang Motau and Sinoxolo Cesane are all unavailable for this 6pm clash.

Desiree Ellis’ story is a mysterious one. Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao confirmed the coach’s contract was approved by the association but as to why it has not been signed is something she has distanced herself from.

It’s for this reason her assistant, Mbuli, is taking charge of this two-legged qualifier.

The return leg is next Tuesday at FNB Stadium and it is expected that Banyana will be at full strength for that encounter as the Mexican four are to be available.