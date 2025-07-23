Banyana Banyana doctor provides update on Gabrielle Salgado’s condition

South Africa’s women’s national team suffered a 2–1 defeat to Nigeria in the semifinals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations — and that wasn’t the only blow for Banyana Banyana. Gabrielle Salgado picked up an injury during the match.

Details: According to Dr. Lindi Mokoena, the team doctor for South Africa’s women’s national team, Salgado sustained a mid-shaft fracture in her left leg. She has already undergone surgery and now faces a period of recovery.

Quote: “Gabi suffered a mid-shaft fracture of her left leg during the match against Nigeria and underwent successful surgery at Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca. She will not return to play for the rest of the year,” the doctor confirmed.

As reported yesterday, Nigeria took the lead in the final minutes of the first half, before Banyana Banyana equalized in the second. However, in dramatic fashion, Nigeria scored again in the 90+4th minute to seal a 2–1 win.

Reminder: The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final will take place on Saturday, July 26, between Nigeria and Morocco.