Bahia Faces Resilient Cruzeiro in Key Clash

According to Brazilian outlets, Bahia and Cruzeiro meet on Monday at 8 p.m. (Brasília time) at the Casa de Apostas Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, for Matchday 23 of the Brasileirão. Bahia arrives under pressure: the team was eliminated from the Copa do Brasil by Fluminense and suffered a heavy league defeat against Mirassol, just days after celebrating the Northeast Championship.

Cruzeiro’s outlook is much brighter. With 44 points, the club sits third in the standings and is in strong form. Leonardo Jardim’s side eliminated rivals Atlético Mineiro in the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals with back-to-back 2-0 wins, and in the league they have taken maximum points from their last two matches.

On the team sheets, Bahia coach Rogério Ceni regains defender Luiz Gustavo but still faces several injury absences. Midfield and attack remain uncertain, with Michel Araujo and Kayky competing for spots against Cayly and Sanabria. Cruzeiro, meanwhile, will be without Lucas Silva and Eduardo due to suspension. Matheus Henrique is expected to step in, while Kaio Jorge, who surprisingly returned from injury in the derby, may start. If not fit, Gabigol is the likely replacement.

The game sets up as a test of Bahia’s ability to bounce back against a Cruzeiro side full of momentum and chasing the league leaders.