Bafana Bafana technical sponsor search in full swing

German apparel manufacture Adidas in pole position to replace LeCog Sportif

Bafana Bafana will be kitted by a new technical sponsor at next year’s World Cup.

Current French brand LeCoq Sportif and Safa have officially parted ways.

Puma, Adidas and Nike are among the frontrunners to replace the LeCoq Sportif with Adidas said to be leading the race.

“It’s likely to be Adidas who will sponsor Safa,” a source said.

“All leading sports brands have shown tremendous interest in the national team but Adidas deal seems attractive.

“Remember Safa has become attractive also because Bafana has been doing well.”

With the LeCoq deal officially ending in December, Safa are said to be finalising an official announcement on the new sponsors.

“Our relationship started with many challenges but inspired a lot of on-field success for all our national teams, specifically our senior teams, Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana. We want to thank Le Coq Sportif for the partnership and we wish them well in their future endeavours,” said SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao to Safa.net.