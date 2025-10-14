Bafana Bafana secures their place at next year’s Fifa World Cup

Hugo Broos’ men beat Rwanda 3-0 in Nelspruit

Hugo Broos in a happy mood as Bafana Bafana qualify for next year's World Cup.

Bafana Bafana booked their place at next year’s World Cup after finishing on top of Group C with 18 points.

Thalente Mbatha, Aswin Apollis and Evidence Makgopa scored the goals which saw Bafana win 3-0 at Mbombela Stadium.

This is the first time they qualify directly since 2002.

Bafana entered the 2010 World Cup venue with a lot of uncertainty as Benin were on top of the group with 17 points.

Nigeria’s win over Benin gave South Africa the much-needed reprieve in their last qualifying match.

Ahead of this match, Bafana were docked three points and their goalless draw against Zimbabwe last Friday did not convince many that they will secure their place at the spectacle to be played in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Rwanda coach Adel Amrouche sounded confident ahead of this match and that his side were capable of causing an upset in Mpumalanga.

But in that whole 90 minutes, in truth, Ronwen Williams was not troubled.

Nigeria’s 3-0 victory in Uyo also helped matters for Bafana Bafana as this meant Benin could not make history of qualifying for the Fifa World Cup for the first time in their history.