Bafana Bafana second most capped player Itumeleng Khune sends his tributes to the side

The former captain says belief saw the national side through

Bafana Bafana’s second most capped player Itumeleng Khune has joined the country in sending congratulatory messages to the team after the side’s feat of reaching next year’s World Cup.

Khune, who has 92 caps after Aaron Mokoena’s 110 appearances for Bafana, was on an evening shift on SABC 3 as an analyst as Bafana won 3-0 against Rwanda.

“What a great time to be alive,” said Khune after the game.

“What great time to witness such greatness of the current generation of Bafana Bafana players.

“They’ve made the country proud, and obviously the table, Bafana Bafana did themselves a favour, making sure they go all out, they focus on the results, they win all their matches.

The three point deduction by Fifa looked to have derailed the team’s qualification but the belief saw them secure qualification.

Khune mentioned that it was they belief that propelled them to the spectacle to be co-hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico.

“Yes, we almost had a setback by being deducted three points and three goals, but the boys kept on believing,” Khune said.

“And even the coach kept on telling us as a nation, don’t worry, we are booking our ticket and we’re going to the US.”